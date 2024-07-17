Sign up
211 / 365
Ant Deep in a Daylily
I bought a new macro lens to use with my iPhone, which enabled me to get this much clarity in the shot. 🐜
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
Jen
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
flower
macro
ant
Korcsog Károly
Fantastic shot!
July 17th, 2024
Shutterbug
Wow, what brand of lens and how much magnification. It is impressive and you selected a terrific subject and background.
July 17th, 2024
