Previous
Ant Deep in a Daylily by jnewbio
211 / 365

Ant Deep in a Daylily

I bought a new macro lens to use with my iPhone, which enabled me to get this much clarity in the shot. 🐜
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Korcsog Károly ace
Fantastic shot!
July 17th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Wow, what brand of lens and how much magnification. It is impressive and you selected a terrific subject and background.
July 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise