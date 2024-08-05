Previous
Cow Lick by jnewbio
230 / 365

Cow Lick

It may look like the cow was licking another cow, but it actually was bent around licking its own flank. If you look carefully, you can see a tiny bit of grass on its tongue! The long eyelashes are pretty amazing!
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
63% complete

Annie D ace
fabulous detail
August 7th, 2024  
