Previous
Ready for Her Close-Up by jnewbio
234 / 365

Ready for Her Close-Up

I loved the light colors and softness of this cow close-up. Those lashes!! 🩷
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Vincent ace
Beautiful. It create a human feeling !
August 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise