Baseball Hall of Fame Blue by jo38
Photo 2103

Baseball Hall of Fame Blue

Rainbow Challenge - Blue

Visited the Baseball Hall of Fame today in Cooperstown, NY - these are 2 seats from the old Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, PA - these brought back memories as this was one of my favorite places to visit for a Phillies baseball game.
