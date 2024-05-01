Previous
Just One of Many Beauties by jo38
Just One of Many Beauties

A variety of beautiful flowers at one of the local greenhouses - still a bit chilly to plant but I am taking pictures of the ones that I would like to purchase.
Jo

2022 - Year 8 It was the Rainbow Challenge that brought me back, I will be trying to take a daily picture, but some days just...
John Falconer ace
Fabulous closeup
May 2nd, 2024  
