Photo 2184
Posing
Chipmunks seemed to be everywhere when we were walking at the arboretum, and they were not afraid as this little one seems to dare me to come closer.
15th May 2024
15th May 24
Jo
@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed.
365 - A Picture A Day
SM-S901U
12th May 2024 12:43pm
nature
spring
chipmunk
