Photo 2182
Gift of Comfiness
My daughter gifted me this crocheted comfy blanket she finished just in time for Mother's Day.
14th May 2024
14th May 24
Jo
@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
Tags
gift
,
homemade
,
blanket
,
crochet
