A Quick Hello by jo38
Photo 2171

A Quick Hello

Caught my eye this morning, a squirrel enjoying some grub and then a bluejay flew in for a quick hello or maybe to catch up on the neighborhood gossip.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Jo

@jo38
2022 - Year 8 It was the Rainbow Challenge that brought me back, I will be trying to take a daily picture, but some days just...
John Falconer ace
Is this for real. What a fantastic capture.
May 2nd, 2024  
