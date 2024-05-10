Sign up
Previous
Photo 2179
Rainy Day Friday
Although we seem to be having more rainy days than sunny ones, this was welcomed since I was able to plant all my plants the day before and they are all in need of some water but the chilly temperature I could do without.
10th May 2024
10th May 24
0
0
Jo
@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
spring
,
raindrops
,
impatiens
