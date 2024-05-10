Previous
Rainy Day Friday by jo38
Photo 2179

Rainy Day Friday

Although we seem to be having more rainy days than sunny ones, this was welcomed since I was able to plant all my plants the day before and they are all in need of some water but the chilly temperature I could do without.
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Jo

