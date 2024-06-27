Previous
We Have Movement by jo38
Photo 2223

We Have Movement

Purchased a small solar pump for my husband's birdbath - as long as the sun is out it will bubble, so the tag says. We shall see.
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Jo

@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
609% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Nice, I like the water droplets.
June 27th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice timing and capture
June 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise