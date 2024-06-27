Sign up
Previous
Photo 2223
We Have Movement
Purchased a small solar pump for my husband's birdbath - as long as the sun is out it will bubble, so the tag says. We shall see.
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
2
0
Jo
@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
2223
photos
30
followers
32
following
609% complete
View this month »
Tags
nature
,
water
,
birdbath
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice, I like the water droplets.
June 27th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice timing and capture
June 27th, 2024
