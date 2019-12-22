Previous
Yvonne - a great friend by joansmor
Photo 2219

Yvonne - a great friend

I had breakfast with her at Mel's where we have been meeting several times a year for breakfast for many years. She checks out my project regularly so ope she approves.
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

Joan Robillard

Wylie ace
Nice portrait, Hi Yvonne!
December 23rd, 2019  
