Photo 2219
Yvonne - a great friend
I had breakfast with her at Mel's where we have been meeting several times a year for breakfast for many years. She checks out my project regularly so ope she approves.
22nd December 2019
22nd Dec 19
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
Tags
yvon
,
mel's
Wylie
ace
Nice portrait, Hi Yvonne!
December 23rd, 2019
