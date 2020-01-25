Previous
Next
Perspective by joansmor
Photo 2253

Perspective

I like how the skeleton tree gives perspective to the photo, especially the hikers. I am afraid I really like snow pictures in bw.
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
617% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
love it
January 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise