Clearing

They seem to be clearing this area. When they clear people often sell the wood. I don't know if they are strictly taking the wood of if something will go in here. This is near a busy intersection.



I get a twofer for this as I feel it has a good texture for the 52-week challenge and nice tones for FOR. Look for a snow shot here tomorrow as it is snowing here and I am waiting for the light to shot a photo.