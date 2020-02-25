Sign up
Photo 2284
Really - now you take my picture
Two climbed on my lap and began bathing. As the subject for 52 Week Challenge is pets I thought I would get a photo. She wasn't impressed that I was interrupting her bath. I shot this in Portrait mode on my iPhone so my messy background was blurred.
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
25th February 2020 3:59pm
two
cat
pet
for2020
52wc-2020-w9
