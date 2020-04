Happy Day

Got a bouquet when I went grocery shopping yesterday. Hope it brightens your day a bit as it did mine. I have it in a vase sitting on the floor because if I set it up on something my demon cat is more than likely to knock it over at sometime. So I sit it on my floor close to my chair and enjoy. I know if she knocks it over I won't hear a vase shattering or likely have a heart attack. It worked with another bunch I had.