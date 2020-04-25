Breakfast and new egg cup

I had this for breakfast yesterday and had it all ready to post. But when it came time to post I had a senior moment. But works just as well today. I was sleeping at 4 this morning and Two wanted her breakfast so something got knocked to the floor I haven't found it yet. But my floors are safe. How she knows it is 4 I don't know but I had better be up or at 4 something tumbles to the floor. I left my plastic hand cream container out so if she felt the need she could knock that over but no it was something else and I will have to keep looking. Love my new egg cup.