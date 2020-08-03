Sign up
Photo 2444
Chelsea and Kayla
These are my niece's daughters and they had a pool installed in their mother's backyard. It was a huge 24 foot one. They are so anxious to give it a try but waiting for water testing.
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
Tags
nieces
,
ppol
