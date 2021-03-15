Previous
Next
Don't forget my treat! by joansmor
Photo 2668

Don't forget my treat!

I was getting ready to leave for my second shot yesterday and Two was watching me closely. She gets a treat when I leave the house and wanted to be sure I didn't forget. a
I thought a break in flower pictures would be good.
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
730% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Those beautiful eyes !
March 18th, 2021  
Dione Giorgio
Great focus on the eyes. I hope you didn't forget to give her her treat. Fav.
March 18th, 2021  
Asli ace
Beautiful eyes (:
March 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise