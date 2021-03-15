Sign up
Photo 2668
Don't forget my treat!
I was getting ready to leave for my second shot yesterday and Two was watching me closely. She gets a treat when I leave the house and wanted to be sure I didn't forget. a
I thought a break in flower pictures would be good.
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
3
3
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3141
photos
183
followers
78
following
2668
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
17th March 2021 5:51am
Tags
two
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Those beautiful eyes !
March 18th, 2021
Dione Giorgio
Great focus on the eyes. I hope you didn't forget to give her her treat. Fav.
March 18th, 2021
Asli
ace
Beautiful eyes (:
March 18th, 2021
