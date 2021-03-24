Previous
Caught having a spring fling by joansmor
Photo 2677

Caught having a spring fling

Not a terrific shot. I took it in a hurry thinking they would run off but they didn't. Not sure if you can tell what is happening. But the two males seem to be aroused by the couple making love. Are the females thinking - phew not me.
Joan Robillard

