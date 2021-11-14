Sign up
Photo 2912
Autumn is ending
Some places were bright with color and others were turning rust. Still makes a lovely photo, I think.
14th November 2021
14th Nov 21
1
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3386
photos
183
followers
79
following
2905
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
Tags
autumn
,
kennebunkport
joeyM
ace
💕👌What a wonderful view
November 16th, 2021
