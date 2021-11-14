Previous
Autumn is ending by joansmor
Photo 2912

Autumn is ending

Some places were bright with color and others were turning rust. Still makes a lovely photo, I think.
14th November 2021 14th Nov 21

Joan Robillard

Photo Details

joeyM ace
💕👌What a wonderful view
November 16th, 2021  
