Photo 2992
Power lines
Another shot from my ride in the country after the storm.
2nd February 2022
2nd Feb 22
1
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3466
photos
185
followers
80
following
819% complete
View this month
2985
2986
2987
2988
2989
2990
2991
2992
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
30th January 2022 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
power
,
lines
,
for2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Sometimes I wonder how it is possible that is still standing after a storm. But always grateful they do so we have power :) Great black and white.
February 3rd, 2022
