Photo 3001
The herd
These are the cows at the farm - the one that is still standing. What I love about this time of year is you can see the beautiful view.
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
3
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3475
photos
187
followers
82
following
822% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
6th February 2022 2:26pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
farm
,
cows
,
for2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good catch- seems you're interrupting dinner! The view is very pretty as well.
February 11th, 2022
Lin
ace
Awesome in black/white
February 11th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Neat b&w capture
February 11th, 2022
