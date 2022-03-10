Sign up
Photo 3028
On Dasher, and Dancer, On T-Rex
This has appeared in my project before but this time Santa has been added and I thought it was worthy of a repeat appearance.
10th March 2022
10th Mar 22
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
santa
sculpture
t-rex
KWind
ace
What a fun sculpture!
March 10th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
You made me smile with this one. Great find!
March 10th, 2022
