Photo 3129
Sea roses and warning bells
The sea roses grew on the coast and it is where I photographed them. It used to be common for bells to mark dangerous places in the harbor to warn boats off even in the night or fog. This was taken at Biddeford Pool.
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
1
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3604
photos
185
followers
90
following
857% complete
View this month »
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
20th June 2022 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
and
,
sea
,
warning
,
roses
,
bells
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What an amazing bell !
June 21st, 2022
