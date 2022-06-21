Previous
Sea roses and warning bells by joansmor
Photo 3129

Sea roses and warning bells

The sea roses grew on the coast and it is where I photographed them. It used to be common for bells to mark dangerous places in the harbor to warn boats off even in the night or fog. This was taken at Biddeford Pool.
Joan Robillard

Beryl Lloyd ace
What an amazing bell !
June 21st, 2022  
