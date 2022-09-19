Previous
Walker's Point by joansmor
Photo 3219

Walker's Point

Jane and I stopped here to eat lunch yesterday. Guess you don't remember this was the summer white house when Bush was President. Bush Sr that is.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Corinne C ace
Nicely captured
September 20th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot and thanks for that information
September 20th, 2022  
