Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3219
Walker's Point
Jane and I stopped here to eat lunch yesterday. Guess you don't remember this was the summer white house when Bush was President. Bush Sr that is.
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3695
photos
179
followers
94
following
881% complete
View this month »
3212
3213
3214
3215
3216
3217
3218
3219
Latest from all albums
3213
3214
3215
250
3216
3217
3218
3219
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
18th September 2022 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
point
,
walker's
Corinne C
ace
Nicely captured
September 20th, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice shot and thanks for that information
September 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close