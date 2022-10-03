Sign up
Photo 3233
Fernald Shores
Went on a photo ride today. I have taken a couple of photos when out before but this was the first genuine photo ride. Headed to Fernald Shores a swimming spot we went to a few times. The colors are just beginning to get beautiful.
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
2
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3709
photos
177
followers
95
following
3226
3227
3228
3229
3230
3231
3232
3233
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
3rd October 2022 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
color
,
autumn
,
shore
,
fernald
Babs
ace
What a beautiful scene. The colours are gorgeous. fav.
October 3rd, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Simply beautiful
October 3rd, 2022
