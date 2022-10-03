Previous
Next
Fernald Shores by joansmor
Photo 3233

Fernald Shores

Went on a photo ride today. I have taken a couple of photos when out before but this was the first genuine photo ride. Headed to Fernald Shores a swimming spot we went to a few times. The colors are just beginning to get beautiful.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
885% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a beautiful scene. The colours are gorgeous. fav.
October 3rd, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Simply beautiful
October 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise