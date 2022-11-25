Previous
Seen on backroads of Lebanon by joansmor
Photo 3288

Seen on backroads of Lebanon

Beautiful sites on the backroads.
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
900% complete

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful monochrome scene!
November 25th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Lovely black and white!
November 25th, 2022  
