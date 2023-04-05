Previous
Found a new dam by joansmor
Photo 3419

Found a new dam

THis was taken on my way home from Limerick.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Photo Details

Dawn ace
A good find
April 6th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It looks nice and probably sounds wonderful!
April 6th, 2023  
