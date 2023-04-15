Sign up
Photo 3427
Rocky Coast
Miane is known for it's rocky coast.
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
5
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3903
photos
195
followers
96
following
3420
3421
3422
3423
3424
3425
3426
3427
Views
3
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
12th April 2023 12:47pm
Tags
coast
Milanie
ace
Beautiful water!
April 15th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! Rocky coast-lines are much more interesting than flat sandy beaches!
April 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wonderful view!
April 16th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
I presume you mean Maine? That must be one of my favourite places in the USA. I love reading books based in this area.
April 16th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely scene
April 16th, 2023
