Photo 3933
Western Promenade
I haven't posted a picture taken at the Western Promenade since I stopped working in Portland. I took Jane to see it as it is down the street from where she had her procedure.
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Mags
ace
Great view and interesting art!
September 1st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
September 1st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful capture
September 2nd, 2024
