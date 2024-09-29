Previous
Little piggy by joansmor
Little piggy

This guy was stretched out taking a nap. Looked like he was smiling in his sleep.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Joan Robillard

Mags ace
Sleeping well! Nice capture.
September 29th, 2024  
