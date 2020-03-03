Previous
03 SPARKLE (for March20 words) by jocasta
03 SPARKLE (for March20 words)

My father-in-law became a silversmith when he retired and when he died we all picked our favourite piece - this was mine. I gave it a bit of polish today before photographing it.
Jocasta

