04 spring (for march20words)
Spring blossom in a vase at a friend's house last night. A very welcome sight.
Once again with a little help from Topaz filter.
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
Jocasta
ace
@jocasta
Update January 2019- Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to look and comment on my photos over the years - ...
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 2020
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
3rd March 2020 8:00pm
Tags
iphone
,
march20words
Richard Sayer
ace
This is delightful Joy...
March 4th, 2020
