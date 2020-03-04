Previous
04 spring (for march20words) by jocasta
04 spring (for march20words)

Spring blossom in a vase at a friend's house last night. A very welcome sight.
Once again with a little help from Topaz filter.
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

Jocasta

Richard Sayer ace
This is delightful Joy...
March 4th, 2020  
