Dark and light by joemuli
Dark and light

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that." …MLK
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

joeyM

@joemuli
**Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the HATERS! **The camera is an instrument that teaches people how to see without a camera📸 **ART makes...
Joanne Diochon ace
The interior here has a depressing, institutional feeling to it, making the light at the end seem like the promise of escape to a better life.
November 19th, 2021  
Rob Z ace
All lines lead to the light.
November 19th, 2021  
