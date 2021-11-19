Sign up
Photo 1581
Dark and light
“Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that." …MLK
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
joeyM
ace
@joemuli
**Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the HATERS! **The camera is an instrument that teaches people how to see without a camera📸 **ART makes...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
19th November 2021 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jdm365
Joanne Diochon
ace
The interior here has a depressing, institutional feeling to it, making the light at the end seem like the promise of escape to a better life.
November 19th, 2021
Rob Z
ace
All lines lead to the light.
November 19th, 2021
