Photo 1654
Disfigured
“I don’t want to sound political nor religious,but if you’ve an extra time to say a little prayer for all the Ukrainian victims of this senseless,vicious war,please do so.
Have a blessed safe weekend🙏🌻
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
joeyM
ace
@joemuli
**Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the HATERS! **ART makes me feel like I've a life.🌻💕
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
ocean
,
surfer
,
gareth
,
jdm365
KWind
ace
Lovely image. Creative edit.
February 26th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
So creative edit! I join you sending warmest thoughts to the people of Ukraine
February 26th, 2022
Graeme Stevens
ace
This is very cool 😎
February 26th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Joey...I have been praying not only for Ukraine and Ukrainians but for America and the world. Love this image...
February 26th, 2022
joeyM
ace
@seattlite
God bless & thanks,Glo🙏💕
February 26th, 2022
