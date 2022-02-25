Previous
Disfigured by joemuli
Disfigured

“I don’t want to sound political nor religious,but if you’ve an extra time to say a little prayer for all the Ukrainian victims of this senseless,vicious war,please do so.
Have a blessed safe weekend🙏🌻
joeyM

KWind ace
Lovely image. Creative edit.
February 26th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
So creative edit! I join you sending warmest thoughts to the people of Ukraine
February 26th, 2022  
Graeme Stevens ace
This is very cool 😎
February 26th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Joey...I have been praying not only for Ukraine and Ukrainians but for America and the world. Love this image...
February 26th, 2022  
joeyM ace
@seattlite God bless & thanks,Glo🙏💕
February 26th, 2022  
