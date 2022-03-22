Previous
She watered flowers with her tears😥 by joemuli
She watered flowers with her tears😥

—-Sixwordstory 🌻❤️
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

**Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the HATERS! **ART makes me feel like I’ve a life.🌻💕 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼🙏🙏
Sharon Lee ace
So poetic.. Lovely
March 22nd, 2022  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Another good one!!
March 22nd, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful background to your apricot rose
March 22nd, 2022  
