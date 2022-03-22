Sign up
Photo 1669
She watered flowers with her tears😥
—-Sixwordstory 🌻❤️
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
3
3
joeyM
ace
@joemuli
**Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the HATERS! **ART makes me feel like I've a life.🌻💕
Sharon Lee
ace
So poetic.. Lovely
March 22nd, 2022
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Another good one!!
March 22nd, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful background to your apricot rose
March 22nd, 2022
