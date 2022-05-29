Sign up
Photo 1708
Wrong way⬅️
“Life's too short- break the rules - but take the right direction”..
29th May 2022
29th May 22
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
"ART makes me feel I have a life🌻 —I shoot,I paint…. I just do it to escape,relax and calm my rollercoaster***chaos!!🤯😵💫 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼
Tags
photoart
,
blurism
,
jmblur
,
jdm365
Dorre Andresen
ace
Love!!!
May 29th, 2022
Babs
ace
Nice shot.
May 29th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and narrative.
May 29th, 2022
