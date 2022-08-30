Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1760
Tie me Up,tie me down
My tiny Inga (that’s my doggie) when anxious she destroys & tearing up anything that gets her way.. either a paper,pc wires,shoestrings,etc..
-this is why I have to knot the bedsheet so she won’t reach and rip it apart..🫣🐶
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
0
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life”❤️ ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
3886
photos
297
followers
116
following
482% complete
View this month »
1753
1754
1755
1756
1757
1758
1759
1760
Latest from all albums
1014
33
1015
1759
1076
1760
1077
1016
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T1
Taken
28th August 2022 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bedsheet
,
twisted
,
knot
,
tied
,
jdm365
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close