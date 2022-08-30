Previous
Next
Tie me Up,tie me down by joemuli
Photo 1760

Tie me Up,tie me down

My tiny Inga (that’s my doggie) when anxious she destroys & tearing up anything that gets her way.. either a paper,pc wires,shoestrings,etc..
-this is why I have to knot the bedsheet so she won’t reach and rip it apart..🫣🐶
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life”❤️ ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
482% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise