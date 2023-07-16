Sign up
Previous
Photo 1981
Good spot
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
1
2
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
4750
photos
298
followers
120
following
542% complete
View this month »
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
Latest from all albums
1270
1980
145
1199
146
1200
1271
1981
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
15th July 2023 8:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
surfer
,
jdm365
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Love your pov and that it tells a story.
July 16th, 2023
