Photo 1990
Antoni TAPIES( abstract artbook)
……I indulge in some retail therapy today and it felt really good 🥰
https://www.artnet.com/artists/antoni-tàpies/
https://pin.it/MXCkYF0
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
1st August 2023 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
abstract
,
artist
,
jdm365
,
artbook
,
antonitapies
Suzanne
ace
Books, books, books!! I hav to be restrained. This one looks wonderful
August 2nd, 2023
