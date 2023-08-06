Previous
Looking through,looking out 👀 by joemuli
Photo 1993

Looking through,looking out 👀

—-shoot these couple through Mc’s window enjoying their drinks while they’re enjoying watching the surfer’s on their way to the beach.
…… kidddding !! It’s a double exposure 🥰
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Call me Joe

@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Corinne C ace
Lol I'd have believed you!!!
It's so creative and raises many questions!
August 6th, 2023  
