Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2084
“Waving” hello 👋
~~from my new shower curtain.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5163
photos
277
followers
111
following
570% complete
View this month »
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
2084
Latest from all albums
214
1288
17
1289
1364
215
2084
18
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
22nd May 2024 6:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hand
,
fingers
,
palm
,
jdm365
,
showercurtain
Wendy
ace
Did the same shot with my significant other on glass and it looked like his fingertips were dripping blood. Very odd. Nice shot.
May 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close