Abstract #2 by joemuli
217 / 365

Abstract #2

12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
59% complete

Corinne C ace
Zebra like
June 13th, 2024  
borof ace
Super abstract shot.
June 13th, 2024  
Graeme Stevens
very cool abstract
June 13th, 2024  
