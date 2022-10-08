Previous
Tears of sorrow 😢 by joemuli
28 / 365

Tears of sorrow 😢

… sometimes you asked yourself why?
why so much sorrow and calamities happened in the world?
maybe it’s because there’s no more LOVE between humans.. and these tragedies connect and bring us closer with each other.❤️
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Eugene Frenkel ace
❤️
October 8th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
So much sadness lately.
October 8th, 2022  
