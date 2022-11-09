Sign up
Can’t take it anymore …
… we just had Hurricane Ian 6 weeks ago,now another one.. What’s going on with Mother Nature?
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” YUP, that’s it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Photo Details
Tags
nature
weather
hurricane
jdm365
John Falconer
ace
Mother Nature been stuffing around for a few billion years now!! 😀😀😀 nice black and white.
November 10th, 2022
Kathy
ace
Wow, you guys do deserve a break. Keep safe.
November 10th, 2022
