Can’t take it anymore … by joemuli
Can’t take it anymore …

… we just had Hurricane Ian 6 weeks ago,now another one.. What’s going on with Mother Nature?
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Call me Joe

John Falconer ace
Mother Nature been stuffing around for a few billion years now!! 😀😀😀 nice black and white.
November 10th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Wow, you guys do deserve a break. Keep safe.
November 10th, 2022  
