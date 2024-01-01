Sign up
190 / 365
123123
( DEC.31,’23)
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
2
3
Call me Joe
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
15
2
3
BLACK
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
1st January 2024 3:48pm
Tags
beach
,
jdm365
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Love this.
January 2nd, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous - Hapoy New Year Joe. Have loved your work this year, looking forward to more
January 2nd, 2024
