Previous
223 / 365
WINDOWBLIND REFLECTIONS……
ON A CRUMBLED PLASTIC WRAP.
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5223
photos
274
followers
111
following
61% complete
View this month »
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
Photo Details
Views
15
Fav's
2
Album
BLACK
Camera
X-T1
Taken
12th July 2024 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
reflections
,
plastic
,
abstract
,
blinds
,
jdm365
,
saranwrap
