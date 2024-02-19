Sign up
Artist unknown
… I did my best to research this image to find out who the artist was..I saw it on someone’s FB feed..and he doesn’t know either..😢❤️
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
"ART makes me feel I have a life" "Live your life with ART"
1341
jdm365
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Such an effective photograph. I know this is for flash of red, but I think it would look fabulous if the hands were just white too.
February 19th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
This is so beautiful! The red and black combination is fabulous.
February 19th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Lots of different interpretations for this unique photo
February 19th, 2024
