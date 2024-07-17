Sign up
Photo 1375
Black is Black
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Simplicity'
Taken
16th July 2024 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Tags
beach
,
silhouette
,
surfer
,
jdm365
gloria jones
ace
Neat b&w image...
July 17th, 2024
Linda Godwin
great silhouette
July 17th, 2024
