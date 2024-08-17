Sign up
Photo 1385
FAKE ROTHKO
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
1
2
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5274
photos
268
followers
108
following
379% complete
1378
1379
1380
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
2109
29
1384
229
1307
1385
2110
214
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Simplicity'
Camera
X100S
Taken
17th August 2024 3:34pm
window
,
jdm365
,
abstractaug2024
,
plasticblind
jackie edwards
ace
Love the humor!
August 18th, 2024
